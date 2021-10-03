CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence held it’s world pumpkin weigh-off Sunday. This was the 26th year for the contest.
People come from all over to compete.
The winning pumpkin came from David Duboy and weighed in at 1,359 pounds.
New on WIVB.com
- Blue pumpkins benefitting the Buffalo Police K-9 unit go on sale
- Great Pumpkin Farm weigh-off winner crowned
- Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo strives to give back and inspire
- Pro-choice demonstrators march through Buffalo
- Niagara County holds career fair to get people behind the wheel of school buses