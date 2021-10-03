Great Pumpkin Farm weigh-off winner crowned

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence held it’s world pumpkin weigh-off Sunday. This was the 26th year for the contest.

People come from all over to compete.

The winning pumpkin came from David Duboy and weighed in at 1,359 pounds.

