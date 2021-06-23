Hands-on experience with animals at Kelkenberg Farm

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a hands-on experience for the kids this summer, you can head on down to Kelkenberg Farm in Clarence Center.

Since 1966, the Spoth family has been sharing their love for animals and agriculture with the community. “We welcome families to come to the farm, visit agriculture, learn about it have a little bit of fun.”

It’s all about getting up close and personal. “The bulk of it is focused on the animals, getting your hands on the, petting them,” said owner Charlene Spoth. “Learning about them and enjoying them.”

The farm has 13 horses and ponies and one donkey. Several baby goats, sheep and calf are also on site. Guests of all ages are able to pet and feed them.

If you’re looking for some hands-on experience with animals, I’m showing you around Kelkenberg Farm in #Clarence tonight at 5:57! 🐐💙 pic.twitter.com/vTO24QoItH — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) June 23, 2021

The farm also has hay rides and plenty of games and activities to keep kids busy.

“It’s a very interactive experience you don’t get at other places.” said Spoth. “There’s no way you can leave without a smile once you pet the animals, hug the baby goats and enjoy the outdoors. It’s nature at it’s finest.”

The Farm is located on 9270 Wolcott Road in Clarence Center. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday. For hours and information head here.

Admission is $10 per person. Under 2-years-old are free.