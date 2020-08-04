Housekeeper turns herself in after stealing a diamond ring

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police announced they arrested a housekeeper for stealing a diamond ring.

Police tell News 4 51-year-old Jody Jaworowicz of Depew was arrested after she turned herself in.

On June 4, troopers responded to Vinecroft Drive in the Town of Clarence for a larceny complaint.

According to officials, the 87-year-old victim stated a valuable diamond ring was taken from her home.

They were able to locate the ring through further investigation with video evidence and cooperation from the pawnshop.

Police charged Jaworowicz with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

They issued her appearance tickets for the Town of Clarence Court.

