Kelkenberg Farm welcoming back visitors to Fall activities through October 31

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — For many years, Kelkenberg Farm has opened its arms to host family groups, educational tours, and community organizations. When guests come to visit, they’ll find owners, Charlene Spoth and her husband Patrick, hard at work. Since they’re hands-on and animal-based, with Fall in full swing, they’re ready to entertain all their guests- whether on two legs or on four.

Rocking animals, playing basketball in the grain bins, and climbing Mount Kelkenberg are just a few of the simple, fun activities that the farm has to offer. But of course, your trip isn’t complete until you pick up an order of homemade donuts, a jug of delicious apple cider, and a freshly picked apple or pumpkin.

