Labor Day Fair in Clarence Center is cancelled

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual Labor Day Fair at the Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company won’t be happening for the year.

The event had been scheduled for September, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was cancelled out of precaution.

In a news release from the Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company Benevolent Association, Picnic Chairman Michael Rogowski wrote “We understand the annual fair is

an important part of the Clarence Center community and the surrounding areas, but not

knowing what the future holds to keep our volunteers and community safe, is not a risk the fire company is willing to take. We considered several options and had to decide based on what we know today rather than what Labor Day could potentially look like.”

The next fair will take place from September 3-6 next year.

