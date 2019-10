CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York high schoolers put their minds to the test…by chucking pumpkins.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence held its 14th annual trebuchet contest on Monday.

10 local schools took part, with the end resulting in a five-way tie between Forestville, Fredonia, Hamburg, Harkness East and Williamsville South for accuracy.

The winners walked away with a cash prize.