CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who New York State police say was delivering flowers was charged after allegedly bringing a gun onto the school grounds.
New York State police say Darren McCormick, Jr., 57, works at a flower shop, and on May 18, was making a delivery to Ledgeview Elementary School in Clarence.
After his arrest on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, McCormick was given a court appearance ticket. He’s scheduled to appear in court in the Town of Clarence on June 8.
