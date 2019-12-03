Melodie Baker kicks off campaign for NY-27 Democratic nomination

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some thought it would be a foregone conclusion that Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray would once again be the Democratic candidate for that seat in 2020, but Melodie Baker is trying to throw a wrench into those plans.

She declared her candidacy last month.

Today she officially kicked off her campaign in Clarence.

Baker is the Director of Education for the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

This seat was left vacant by the resignation of Chris Collins earlier this year as he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges.

McMurray claims he has the support of enough Democratic county chairpeople in the 27th district to secure the nomination when and if a special election happens.

Baker points out the final vote among the chairs is yet to take place and she thinks she can change some of their minds.

“I’m not about identity politics. I think it is important too, I think the people of the 27th district they truly care about the issues. They don’t care about what someone looks like or somebody’s gender. At the end of the day they just want to make sure the country is left in a better place,” Baker said.

It’s Governor Cuomo’s job to call for a special election and he hasn’t done so yet.

He’s indicated he’s considering calling one to coincide with the presidential primary New York State will hold in April.

There are several Republicans vying for the GOP nomination for a potential special election as well.

Even though it’s up to the county party chairpeople to select a nominee for the special election, primaries for November’s general election will take place in June.