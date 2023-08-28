CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plans are in the works to expand Mister Sizzle’s from Buffalo to Clarence.

The Connecticut Street restaurant, which boasts 10 different kinds of burgers, as well as beer, cocktails and milkshakes, is looking to open a second location at the site of a former bank at 6409 Transit Rd. Specifically, that’s across the street from the Transit-Casey Road intersection.

Mister Sizzle’s is seeking approval for its architecture and site plans, which include rehabilitation and expansion of the former bank site. It’s on the agenda for the Town of Clarence’s Planning Board meeting on Wednesday night. Mister Sizzle’s first teased the expansion on social media in April.

Abstract Architecture, in an August 23 letter to the Planning Board, said the restaurant would be open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and closed on major holidays. Live music is not part of the plans, indoor or outdoor.

In another letter, the architecture firm says it’s trying to avoid having an excessive number of parking spaces, citing ample nearby parking space, patrons’ traveling arrangements and the potential for overflow with adjacent property owners.

“Mister Sizzle’s is a family restaurant, based on our experience at the Connecticut Street location, we anticipate that the majority of the customers will be traveling to the restaurant in a family group, reducing the number of cars parked on-site and therefore parking spaces required,” the letter states.

The Planning Board meeting, which will start at 7 p.m., is up for viewing by the public via Zoom. The full agenda can be found here.

See renderings for the planned restaurant below: