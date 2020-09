CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 2,800 NYSEG customers in Clarence lost power on Wednesday morning.

By 7 a.m., roughly half of those outages had been restored, with 1,452 remaining.

It’s not clear what caused the outage, but NYSEG says the power should be back for everyone by 9 a.m.

