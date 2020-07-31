Paula’s Donuts employee fired for harassing customer

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Paula’s Donuts says it’s fired an employee for violating the employee handbook and harassing a customer.

Yesterday the company reported there were conflicting stories on what was said in its Clarence location between two customers and the employee at the register.

“Due to multiple conflicting stories that we received, we felt it was very important to do our due diligence and investigate all parties in this matter,” Paula’s said Friday.

Paula’s also says it’s saddened and disheartened by the situation and believe every customer has the right to express their values, beliefs, and opinions.

“We will not accept harassment of ANY KIND from our employees, ESPECIALLY toward our customers, and for this, we apologize,” the company said.

According to Paula’s, the customer had a mask on when he was initially in the store. He took his mask off when confronting the other customer.

The company says the video was cut off when the customer re-entered, and Once he was in the store one of our employees immediately asked him to put his mask on or leave.

He apologized and left.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.