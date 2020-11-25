Police: 3 women arrested after attacking employee of Clarence Burger King

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three women are facing charges following a confrontation at a Burger King in Clarence.

New York State police say this past Thursday around 1 a.m., a female employee of the Transit Rd. restaurant was confronted by the women in the parking lot.

The employee says she knew the women from previous disputes. They were identified as Kenmore residents Chelsea and Angelina Green, 23 and 20, and Lockport resident Kara Zelasko, 21.

According to State police, they began to attack the employee, smashing her phone on the ground and stealing her vehicle’s key fob.

On Monday, Chelsea Green was charged with criminal mischief, conspiracy and harassment; Angelina Green was charged with petit larceny, criminal tampering, conspiracy and harassment; and Zelasko was accused of conspiracy and harassment.

All three were released with court appearance tickets.