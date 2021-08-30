Police seek help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifters

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – State police are asking for help identifying two women who allegedly stole multiple fragrances from Ulta Beauty in Clarence earlier this month.

According to police, security footage shows the women entering the 5043 Transit Rd. location at 3:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. They walked to the fragrances in the middle of the store, put perfumes and colognes in large bags, and left the store at 4:01 p.m.

Both women were wearing face masks. If you have any information, you are asked to contact state police at 585-644-6200.