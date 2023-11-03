NEW YORK (WIVB) — From Clarence Center to New York City, Soultana Schiavi is living her dream as a Radio City Rockette.

She joined us Friday morning on Wake Up! to talk about the renowned dance team’s upcoming holiday season shows.

“It was always a dream of mine to uphold this legacy and spread Christmas joy,” Schiavi told us.

It was essentially a lifetime of preparation for her Rockettes audition, becoming one in 2019. Schiavi says she wouldn’t be where she is without her teachers in western New York.

For six weeks, the Rockettes rehearse for six hours a day, six days a week for their upcoming shows. They’ll perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York City from November 17 through January 1. Tickets for their daily shows can be purchased here.