LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bridge used by roughly 4,000 people every day is getting a needed replacement.

The New York State Thruway Authority says on Wednesday, a project to replace the Ransom Road bridge over I-90 in Clarence and Lancaster will begin. Starting Aug. 2, the bridge will be shut down for the remainder of the project, which is expected to be wrapped up next Spring.

During this time, drivers who typically use it can utilize a two-mile detour.

Eastbound drivers on Route 5 or Route 33 can cross the Thruway at N. Millgrove Road, roughly two miles east of Ransom Road.

Westbound drivers on Route 5 or Route 33 can cross at Gunnville Road, approximately two miles west of Ransom Road.

This $4 million project will replace a bridge built in 1953. The Thruway Authority says it’s “one of dozens of bridges more than 60 years old on the Thruway” in need of replacement.

“The Thruway invests toll dollars into infrastructure investment projects such as this one, to maintain a safe and reliable roadway for years to come,” Interim Executive Director of the Thruway Authority Frank Hoare says.

The new bridge will meet current standards, including an increase in the vertical clearance over I-90 from 14 feet to 16.5. Additionally, reconstructed approaches on both sides and other safety upgrades are also part of the plan.

This month, overnight demolition work is expected to take place, so drivers may encounter slowdowns and stoppages on I-90.

The work will be performed by Oakgrove Construction and is weather dependent.