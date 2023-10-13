CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A registered sex offender, who was also on parole for murder, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly failing to update his information and luring two teens into a local inn.

New York State police say John E. Dziedzic, 71, of Clarence was arrested after they received a complaint on Oct. 9 of a “suspicious incident” at the Haven Inn on Main Street. Following an investigation, it was determined that Dziedzic allegedly approached two teens and offered them money, marijuana, and candy if they stayed in his room with him.

Troopers say the teens, aged 16 and 14, did enter his living area.

At the time of the incident, Troopers say, Dziedzic was on parole for murder in the second degree from 1980 and was on the sex offender registry for a 1976 rape and kidnapping arrest.

Dziedzic was charged with the following:

Level 3 sex offender failure to provide a photo

Sex offender failing to update residence

Endangering the welfare of a child (two counts)

He was arraigned in the Town of Clarence and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.