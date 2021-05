CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Auto Bureau now has a new location inside the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence.

It’s open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This location, which was moved from the old spot near the Dipson Theater, to the front of the mall facing Transit Road, has a larger lobby to make proper social distancing easier.

The auto bureau still requires appointments for all in-person transactions.