CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A section of Tonawanda Creek Rd. in Clarence is set to reopen on Thursday.

Generally, these events aren’t the cause for celebration, but this road has been closed for six years.

Leaders from Erie and Niagara counties will hold a conference at 2:15 p.m. as the road welcomes back traffic.

Work on the multi-million dollar project was funded through a combination of federal and state aid.

Crews stabilized a slope there and re-built the road.