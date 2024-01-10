BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple businesses will stay open at the Eastern Hills Mall as it undergoes a transition into a town center, according to a release.

As the mall transitions into a walkable, mixed-use town center, several exterior businesses will remain open while several interior stores and shops relocate within the mall.

Exterior businesses include:

Duff’s Famous Wings

Lox Salon

Sto Lat Bar and Event Center

Chrusciki Bakery

Erie County DMV

Kidz Bounce

Bison Billards

Pure Integrity Candles

Sport Performance Park

JC Penney

Orvis

Steel Leaf Brewery

Raymour and Flanigan Home Furnishings Gallery

WBBZ-TV

Flip Out Academy

Epic Church

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Vessel Church and Sleep in Heavenly Peace have relocated to new locations at the mall with exterior access.

Additional tenant relocations may occur as the transformation continues.

The town center, once completed, plans to feature 1,500 residential units and 1 million square feet of office and medical space, restaurants, retails stores, and hotels. The Town Center aims to create a new regional destination for residents, businesses, and tourists in Western New York.