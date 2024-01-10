BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple businesses will stay open at the Eastern Hills Mall as it undergoes a transition into a town center, according to a release.
As the mall transitions into a walkable, mixed-use town center, several exterior businesses will remain open while several interior stores and shops relocate within the mall.
Exterior businesses include:
- Duff’s Famous Wings
- Lox Salon
- Sto Lat Bar and Event Center
- Chrusciki Bakery
- Erie County DMV
- Kidz Bounce
- Bison Billards
- Pure Integrity Candles
- Sport Performance Park
- JC Penney
- Orvis
- Steel Leaf Brewery
- Raymour and Flanigan Home Furnishings Gallery
- WBBZ-TV
- Flip Out Academy
- Epic Church
- Firestone Complete Auto Care
Vessel Church and Sleep in Heavenly Peace have relocated to new locations at the mall with exterior access.
Additional tenant relocations may occur as the transformation continues.
The town center, once completed, plans to feature 1,500 residential units and 1 million square feet of office and medical space, restaurants, retails stores, and hotels. The Town Center aims to create a new regional destination for residents, businesses, and tourists in Western New York.
