CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a three-alarm fire killed a Clarence woman and four dogs over the weekend, the community is remembering 62-year-old Joan Wozer.

She’s described as kind, compassionate, and vibrant. Wozer was a wife, mother, grandmother, maternity nurse and dog breeder, touching many people’s lives across the region.

“We all get older and she stayed the same age. She was always youthful and vibrant and bringing out the best in people,” Peter Huston, Joan’s friend for 45 years, said.

“Someone I actually emulate to be. I don’t know if I ever will be, but I know I’ll never meet someone like her again,” Mary Beth, one of Joan’s friends, added.

Many people remember her love of dogs and animals, including Huston who says, at one point, the family had dogs, chickens and even ducks.

“They hatched chickens and ducks from an egg and the next thing you know my kids are out there with chickens and ducks in their laps. She just did that kind of stuff,” Huston continued.

He will always remember her kindness toward others and her willingness to be there for you in the toughest times.

“I was in the hospital a couple of years ago unexpectedly and the next thing I know Joan Wozer shows up with all the clothes I needed. She knew I needed slippers. She knew I needed a robe. I hadn’t even thought of those things. She just showed up,” Huston said.

Joan was known for her golden retrievers, and even some she bred went on to be the top in the country, like Mary Beth’s dog, AJ. She now remembers Joan through her dog, who serves as a reminder of the several good times they had together.

“I went over to take a look at the puppies. They were all beautiful. I turned around and my eye was caught by a little boy. I looked at him and I looked at Joan and I said I want him, I really want him,” Mary Beth added. “The one thing that Joan gave me… he’s my service dog now and I’ll forever be grateful to her for that.”

Joan is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Huston says he has spoken with Joan’s brother-in-law who says this is a difficult time for her entire family, but they will band together to make it through this tragedy.

Fire crews responded to 4720 Spaulding Dr. around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, with second and third alarms called due to the size of the home and the blaze.

The fire caused roughly $1 million in damage to the home.

An investigation into the blaze remains ongoing, and a cause has yet to be confirmed.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with photos or videos that are relevant to the investigation to contact Detective Scott Kuhlmey at 716-868-2579.