BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Spaulding Lake housefire that killed a Clarence woman last month was caused by a failure in the home’s chimney, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4 on Tuesday.

The fire in the early-morning hours of Nov. 26 killed 62-year-old Joan S. Wozer and four dogs.

Authorities said the investigation found an issue with the infrastructure of the home’s chimney, which allowed heat from a fire in the fireplace to escape. Detective Scott Kuhmley said that the home had a wood-burning fireplace with a natural gas backup starter.

In addition, authorities said that the smoke alarms in the home did not activate at the time of the blaze, but declined to say whether they had been deliberately deactivated before the fire.

The fire caused around $1 million in damages to the home at 4720 Spaulding Dr. in the Spaulding Lake neighborhood.