Sheriff: Unidentified driver strikes county employee in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities say an employee of the Erie County Department of Public Works was struck near Salt and County roads in Clarence.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the black Chevy/GMC SUV passed a road closure sign before striking the worker.

The driver then continued to head east on County Rd. without stopping. The worker suffered minor injuries.

Officials described the driver as an older, white man with gray hair and facial hair. Anyone with information on this incident can call (716) 858-2903 and reference “CL# 21-040944.”

