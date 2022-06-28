CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, State Police located the body of a deceased female in the area of Spaulding Green Parkway and Goodrich Road in Clarence.

State Police are working to identify the body and notify family members. Police said there is currently no evidence of foul play nor any danger to the public. The body was reportedly found in a shallow body of water, but is unclear the age of the deceased at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.