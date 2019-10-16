State police looking for information after Clarence man crashes into tree

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are looking for more information after a man crashed into a tree in Clarence.

Officials say that the 33-year-old Clarence man was headed east on Main Street when he went off the road near the intersection of Connection Drive.

After striking a tree, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued.

Once this happened, the driver was taken to ECMC to be treated for serious injuries.

State police are still investigating this crash, and want anyone who witnessed it, or has knowledge of it, to call them at (716) 759-6832 or (585) 344-6200.