CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Troopers have located a man who went missing in The Town of Clarence Saturday.

State Police say Landon M. Hoffman, 30, had not been seen since going into the Tillman Wildlife Preserve on Saturday at 1 p.m. He was later located via an unmanned aerial system in the Tillman Wildlife Preserve.

Hoffman was in good health when police found him.