‘The BFLO District’ revitalizes Eastern Hills Mall

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonight from 6-8 p.m. is the public’s first chance to see Phase 1 of renovations at the Eastern Hills Mall.

The former Sears has been revamped into a mixed-use space, complete with an event center, salon, bakery, restaurant/bar and the flagship The BFLO Store.

The entrepreneur behind the movement is 26-year-old Nathan Mroz.

He opened small kiosk at the the Eastern Hills Mall, in 2008, which grew into The BFLO Store, now with five brick and mortar locations.

Mroz is branching out into his next venture, at the place where his journey began.

“I just wanted to breathe new life into something old and you know, do it quickly,” said Mroz.

In just under a year he put $2 million dollars into modernizing and revitalizing the 154- thousand square foot space.

The transformation begins with The BFLO Store. From there, an indoor corridor leads shoppers to Lox Salon, Home Today Studio Decor and the BFLO District Event Center.

Just down the corridor you’ll also find the nearly finished Chrusciki Bakery, Simply Pierogi Restaurant and Sto Lat Bar. All three are under one roof and expected to open in the next few weeks!

It’s all part of what Mroz is calling The BFLO District.

Mroz also plans to create a Grand Buffalo Ball Room upstairs. He expects that to be finished over the next few months.

Through all the Clarence native’s success, one thing has remained the same. “I just have such a passion for Buffalo and the area, the Western New York region,” he said.

He says he’s honored to be part of its revitalization.