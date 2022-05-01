CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to do a little bit of spring cleaning, while making some cash, the Great American Garage Sale is back for another season.

The property opened again Sunday for hundreds of vendors to set up, selling t-shirts, furniture, dishware, sports memorabilia, and more. No garage is required for this sale.

The Great American Garage Sale runs on the first Sunday of every month, and new vendors are still being accepted.