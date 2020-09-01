The Great Pumpkin Farm announcing opening date

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s officially that time of the year! The Great Pumpkin Farm is celebrating 25 years and has set an opening date.

The farm will open September 19 and remain open until November 1 daily from 10 a.m. until dusk.

For the safety of visitors and employees, The Great Pumpkin Farm is setting some COVID-19 guidelines.

You can read those below:

Everyone must wear a mask, indoors as well as outdoors at all times

Anyone age 2 and above must wear a mask

If you refuse to wear a mask you will be asked to leave. If you don’t comply, no refunds will be given

Please practice social distancing whenever possible and stay 6 feet apart

Picnic Tables: Only members of the same party can sit at the tables

The Great Pumpkin Farm asks anyone experiencing symptoms, or have been around someone who has COVID-19, to stay home and come at a different time.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the property.

