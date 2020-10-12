The Great Pumpkin Farm cited for COVID-19 violations

(The video above was taken outside The Great Pumpkin Farm on Sunday.)

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says it has received complaints about COVID-19 violations at The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.

According to the department, the popular fall destination was inspected by health sanitarians on October 3.

Health officials say too many people were found to be on the hayride at a time, and there was no social distancing in the lines.

State guidance for low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment says a place like that can’t allow more than 33 percent of the maximum capacity or occupancy at a time.

It also says visitors over two years old must wear a face covering.

