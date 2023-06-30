CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A farm known for pumpkins and fall festivities — This weekend, they’re trading in the orange and black to celebrate red, white and blue.

“Unfortunately, there are no pumpkins here at this festival, but the only thing this has to do with pumpkins is the fact that it’s here at the pumpkin farm.” said Ben Schultz, co-owner of The Great Pumpkin Farm. “Everything you could ever hope for at a summertime carnival, we’ve got it right here this weekend.”

The idea for the Fourth of July Carnival started during COVID, when the summer was full of uncertainty and cancellations.

“During the pandemic, a lot of the events that the people in the carnival business were used to setting up were all canceled and they kind of needed somewhere to go,” said Schultz. “They contacted my dad about doing a drive-through food festival and it started. It kind of evolved into this carnival and it’s been quite popular.”

Now, the festival has grown to bring thousands of people of all ages to join in on the fun.

“We have something here for everyone, all ages. Like, you say we got our Witches Brew Bar for parents if they’d like to have a drink, we’ve got kiddie rides for the kids, we’ve got games for the kids. You know, just lots of entertainment and great food here; everything you could ever want we’ve got it as far as food goes.”

Festivities happening at the Carnival

18 rides

Witches Brew Bar, serving draft and craft beer, wine and specialty drinks

food vendors

fireworks Sunday night at dusk

live music from Screaming Pineapples, Yank the Cover, and Vinyl6 Music

face painting (1pm -5pm)

balloon art (1pm – 5pm)

hula hoop and juggling demonstrations (Friday and Sunday 2pm-6pm)

The festival starts Friday June 30th at 12 p.m., and runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. General admission for the event is $10, or $25 for admission for a wristband that includes all rides. For more information, visit their website, here.