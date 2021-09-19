The Great Pumpkin Farm opens for the season

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are just four days left in summer, but one Western New York staple is getting an early start on fall.

It’s the opening weekend for the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence. And there’s plenty to do this year, including the new apple cannons, plenty of treats and of course pumpkin picking.

Organizers say planning started back in January, and it’s great to be back.

“I’ve talked with people where it’s gotten to be a multi-generations now where ‘we use to come here with our parents, not were bringing our kids here’ and its a tradition and you know what, you can’t have Fall in WNY without the Great Pumpkin Farm,” said Benjamin Schultz, co-owner, Great Pumpkin Farm.

And the star of this year’s show is the Buffalo Bills corn maze.

The Great Pumpkin Farm is over every day until Halloween.