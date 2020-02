CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Clarence Troopers are looking to identify a man in a credit card and identity theft case.

Officials say the man broke into a vehicle in the West Herr parking lot on Main Street and took a credit card.

He then used the card at the Wegmans on Transit Road in East Amherst.

Anyone with information can contact State Police at 585-344-6200.