CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead as the result of a crash on Delaware Road near Goodrich in Clarence.

On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., New York State troopers responded to the scene. They say a vehicle was headed east when it crossed into the oncoming lane, went onto the shoulder, overturned and hit a tree.

Both occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. They were later identified as Williamsville South students Luke Malinich and Lauren Taggart. Both were 17.

Police believe speed played a factor in this crash.

(Correction: An earlier version of this story listed a different road. New York State Police have since provided an update with the correct location.)