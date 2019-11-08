Up to $2,500 being offered for information in robbery of credit union

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers Buffalo for information on the people responsible for the robbery of a credit union located at 9145 Sheridan Drive in Clarence on Thursday.

Officials describe the suspects as three black males, one with a possible scar on his upper lip.

Anyone with information on the incident or information leading to the arrest of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through their Crime Stoppers app.