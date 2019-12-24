Vehicle fire in garage of Clarence home causes $225,000 in damage

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amherst Fire Control received a call at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday from a resident at 8072 Red Clover Ave. in Clarence, reporting his vehicle was on fire inside his attached garage.









Courtesy: Main Transit Fire Dept.

Within four minutes the East Amherst Fire Department was on location reporting heavy fire in the garage that was extending to the house.

The firefighters on scene had the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to Amherst Central Fire.

Investigators believe the fire started due to mechanical failure in the vehicle. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating further.

One person was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

The fire caused $150,000 to the structure and an additional $75,000 in contents.