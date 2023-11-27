CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person and four dogs died in a Sunday morning fire in Clarence’s Spaulding Lake neighborhood, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 4.

The victim was identified by officials as 62-year-old Joan S. Wozer.

Fire crews responded to 4720 Spaulding Dr. around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, with second and third alarms called due to the size of the home and the blaze. The fire caused roughly $1 million in damage to the home.

An investigation into the blaze remains ongoing, and a cause has yet to be confirmed.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with photos or videos that are relevant to the investigation to contact Detective Scott Kuhlmey at 716-868-2579.