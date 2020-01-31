Williamsville man sentenced for hitting pedestrian with 0.19% BAC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Williamsville man is heading to jail for hitting a pedestrian in Clarence.

51-year-old Michael Eddo will spend one year in jail, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Eddo was driving on Harris Hill Road near Main Street while under the influence of alcohol and hit a pedestrian walking along the side of the road at 1:20 a.m. February 16, 2019.

Officials say he registered a 0.19% BAC at the time of the crash.

The victim suffered multiple serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, and continues to recover from the injuries.

Eddo pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI and DWI.