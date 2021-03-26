WNY volunteers help neighbors one lasagna at a time

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Good Neighbors has a growing grassroots initiative to help bring cooked meals to people in need.

It’s called Lasagna Love, and through the organization, Western New Yorkers are helping their neighbors one lasagna at a time.

Lasagna Love was born of the pandemic. The volunteer-based campaign to send a meal to people in needed is rooted in cities all across the country, and now, it’s taking off in Buffalo.

Joyce Wagner, of Clarence, started volunteering in January shortly after she saw a national news report about Lasagna Love around Christmas.

“With the number of requests that I believe we’re getting each week, we can tell that people are learning about the organization,” she said.

Wagner cooks a lasagna a week. She has been reaching out to places like cancer centers, churches, and Feed More WNY to spread the word that this extra help exists.

“We’re getting requests from all over, from people and families who have been affected by COVID, to people who are tight on the money in any sort of family situation to dialysis nurses, to people who have been working on COVID units, to people who unfortunately have had a death in the family,” Wagner said.

One of the best parts – you do this on your own terms. You can sign up weekly, once a month, or one time ever, and you decide how far you’re willing to go.

Wagner hopes to recruit volunteers in Oakfield, Batavia, and Niagara Falls, where there’s a need.

“It’s so heartwarming. It’s such an intrinsic happiness to be able to help other people,” she said.

Sign up, nominate a family, or a request a meal by clicking here.