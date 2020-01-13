Cleanup, power restoration continues Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cleanup continues following this past weekend’s windstorm.

Centennial Park and the Erie Basin Marina were both closed for several hours as crews cleaned up on Sunday.

In West Seneca, one couple says the winds were so string it blew their aluminum shed into the side of their house, scattering their belongings across their yard.

The damage was also spotted in Buffalo. For instance, on Crystal Ave., an uprooted tree landed on a truck.

Buffalo city officials say around 20 trees were affected during the storm. They didn’t report any injuries.

As of Monday morning, most National Grid customers in western New York have had their power restored, but there’s still plenty of work to be done for NYSEG customers.

That especially applies to those in Erie County, particularly people in Clarence and Depew who may not have their power restored until 11:30 p.m.