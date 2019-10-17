Closures to happen during bridge maintenance work this weekend

ERIE COUNTY (WIVB)–Bridge maintenance work will happen this Saturday and Sunday, affecting different routes throughout Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

On Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., dual-lane closures can be expected on the 290 west between Niagara Falls Boulevard and Colvin Boulevard in Tonawanda.

Lane closures will also occur east and west on the 33 on Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the area of East Utica Street in Buffalo.

Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the ramp from the 190 north to the 198 east will close in Buffalo. The NYSDOT asks drivers to follow a posted detour using Amherst Street and Grant Street.