GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A report from Buffalo police led the United States Coast Guard to a rescue mission between Tonawanda and Grand Island.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard’s Ninth District says their Aids to Navigation (ANT) team was in the area conducting operations related to buoys when they responded to a person stranded on Pirates Island.

The person’s kayak had overturned. Utilizing a 26-foot boat, the three-person ANT crew was able to bring the kayaker and their watercraft back to the Sheridan boat launch not far from there.

No one was injured.