Code Blue 15 in effect Saturday night and Sunday, warming shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures below 15 degrees this weekend, a Code Blue 15 is in effect in Buffalo and Southern Erie County for Saturday, Feb. 19 into Sunday and warming shelters will be open.

Code Blue locations include:

412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 (Formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blues). The location will be open 24/7 and is accessible.

7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland, N.Y. 14080 (The Rural Outreach Center) from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

586 Genesee Street and The Rural Outreach Center Code Blue Shelters will be open during the day Sunday, Feb. 20 as daytime warming centers.

Code Blue Clients will be able to get bus tickets to the shelter at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours. Those who require transportation to the Rural Outreach Center shelter should call (716) 222-4020, or (716) 240-2220 ext. 106.

Additionally, the American Red Cross of Western New York has opened a warming shelter at 921 Cleveland Dr. (Infant of Prague Church) Saturday for residents impacted by an outage in the Huxley Drive, Walton Drive and Wehrle Drive neighborhoods. According to a representative from the Red Cross, the shelter will remain open until gas is restored, though they have not yet received a timeline on when that might be.

To receive Code Blue updates for Buffalo or Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueBuffalo or CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for information.