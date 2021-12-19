Code Blue 15 in effect Sunday night and Monday in Buffalo, Southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be a Code Blue 15 in place Dec. 19-20 in Buffalo and Southern Erie County.

Code Blue locations open for Sunday and Monday include:

412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 (Formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blues). The location will be open 24/7 and is accessible.

7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland, N.Y. 14080 (The Rural Outreach Center) from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

586 Genesee Street and the Rural Outreach Center will also be open during the day Monday as daytime warming centers. Clients requiring transportation to the Rural Outreach Center should call (716) 222-4020 or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Code Blue clients will be able to get bus tickets to the Code Blue shelter at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday. They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

To receive Code Blue updates for Buffalo or Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueBuffalo or CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for information.