BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for Southern Erie County Tuesday, with an additional Code Blue issued during the day Wednesday in the City of Buffalo. Shelters will be open on Nov. 29 and 30 with temperatures below 32°, however the Niagara Street shelter at Holy Cross is closed for these Code Blues.

Remaining open are:

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 (Formerly a women’s shelter but open to all for Code Blues).

7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland, N.Y. 14080 (The Rural Outreach Center)

Both locations will also serve as daytime warming centers and be open 24 hours, with the Genesee Street location opening at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the ROC opening at 7 p.m.

Those in need of transportation will be permitted to use the NFTA METRO center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday to get bus tickets to the shelters. Those who require transportation to the Rural Outreach Center shelter should call (716) 222-4020.

To receive Code Blue updates for Buffalo or Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueBuffalo or CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for information.