Code Blue 32 issued for Sunday and Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo and Southern Erie County have issued their second Code Blue 32 in as many days in 2022. Shelters will be open January 2 and 3.

Code Blue locations include:

412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 (Formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blues). The location will be open 24/7 and is accessible.

7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15, Holland, N.Y. 14080 (The Rural Outreach Center) from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

586 Genesee St. will be open during the day Monday as a daytime warming center.

Code Blue Clients will be able to get bus tickets to the shelter at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday. They will not be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours. Those who require transportation to the Rural Outreach Center shelter should call (716) 222-4020, or (716) 240-2220 ext. 106.

To receive Code Blue updates for Buffalo or Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueBuffalo or CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211. Outside of Erie County, contact local law enforcement or 211 for information.