Code Blue in effect Saturday night and Sunday for Buffalo, Southern Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue will go into effect Saturday night in Buffalo and Southern Erie County as severe weather rolls into town.

These warming shelters will be open tonight:

6 p.m.-7 a.m.: Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201, not accessible, must be able to walk up and down stairs.

Open 24/7: 586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204, accessible location, (This location was formerly a women’s shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

7 p.m.-7 a.m.: The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter at 7207 Hunters Creek Rd Lot 15 Holland, NY.

Code Blue Clients can get bus tickets to Code Blue shelters at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Western New York Homeless Coalition said clients won’t be allowed to wait at the NFTA outside of those hours.

The 586 Genesee Street warming shelter will be open all day Sunday and the Rural Outreach Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If transportation is needed to the Rural Outreach Center, call (716) 222-4020 or 716-240-2220 extension 106.

For Code Blue updates in Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211.

For Southern Erie County, text CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.