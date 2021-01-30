Code Blue warming shelters open tonight in Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless has activated a Code Blue in Buffalo and Erie County for Saturday night due to cold temperatures.

The following overnight shelters will be open for those in need:

Lincoln Field House,10 Quincy Street, Buffalo: 5 p.m.-7 a.m.

Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo: 6 p.m.-7 a.m. (serving men only)

Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora: 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

Daytime warming shelters will be open on Sunday (1/31) at the Lincoln Field House and Rural Outreach Center.

The WNY Coalition for the Homeless says if you encounter individuals on the street within that time frame, direct them to Code Blue shelters, and from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., direct them to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center.

Officials say Code Blue clients are not allowed to obtain bus tickets to shelters at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center until 6 p.m.

If you see someone in need, call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched from 7 p.m.-11 p.m.