Comptroller: Erie County residents were overcharged $4.4 million on property tax bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Comptroller’s Office says nearly 200,000 residents were overcharged on their 2020 property tax bills.

In all, the office says taxpayers were overcharged $4.4 million, and the cost to issue refund checks is more than $205,000. That includes the cost of postage, envelopes, print cartridges and printing checks.

In 24 of the 26 affected communities, refund checks, most of which are for $20 or less, have been mailed out. The locations where the highest amounts of refund checks were sent out are the towns of Cheektowaga and Tonawanda, with 23,390 and 20,353, respectively.

Erie County says Buffalo and Amherst residents will receive their checks next.

“We are asking people to please cash their property tax rebate check,” Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says. “Our office is still getting flooded with calls. Many are unsure what to do with a check for this small amount. Some even think it’s a scam. It is legitimate. The county overcharged you. Please cash the check. To taxpayers in Amherst and Buffalo: checks will be sent to your Town and City next. When you receive your rebate please cash it right away.”

Taxpayers who overpaid five dollars or less will receive a credit in next year’s tax bill.

Roughly 2,200 rebate checks have been returned after the recipient died or moved.

