Comptroller files lawsuit against County Executive over employee’s pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has filed a lawsuit against County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Mychajliw is trying to stop Poloncarz from reducing the pay of Associate Deputy Comptroller for Communications Lynne Dixon.

Dixon, who was appointed to the position by Mychajliw earlier this year, was a previous political opponent of Poloncarz. She ran against him in the most recent election for County Executive.

When she began her position in the Comptroller’s office, her pay was placed at Step 5, but Poloncarz says that was a mistake.

According to the lawsuit, Poloncarz sent a letter to Dixon, dated June 12, saying that as of June 20, her wage would be reduced to Step 1.

Poloncarz also requested that Dixon reimburse the county for more than $5,400 in wages he says were overpaid to her between January and June.

Mychajliw says Poloncarz does not have the authority to do this, and that any proposed modifications to the budget must be submitted to the County Legislature.

He is seeking an order saying the County Executive cannot unilaterally reduce the wage of an employee of the Comptroller’s office.

In addition to that, Mychajliw wants Dixon to receive any back pay he says she is owed.

