BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County comptroller wants changes in county policy because of all the overtime pay one county commissioner received during the pandemic.

On News 4 at 10, Kevin Hardwick talked about the report he shared with the county legislature.

He said policies implemented during the pandemic led to Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and other commissioners working overtime to get paid for it.

Hardwick proposed a solution:

“One of the things I would like to look at is making at least some of them true salaried employees because although they have a big salary, we call it a salary, they’re actually hourly employees because they swipe in, swipe out, otherwise account for their time, and if they work 27 hours that’s all they get paid for,” said Hardwick.

Commissioners including Dr. Burstein were allowed to work overtime in large part because of federal money that would come in from the Cares Act during the pandemic.

Hardwick sent his report to the County Legislature last week.